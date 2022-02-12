NHL News: Brad Marchand, Joseph Woll, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Evgeni Malkin

Marchand’s suspension will be appealed

NHLPA: On behalf of Brad Marchand, the NHL filed an appeal for the six-game suspension.

Fluto Shinzawa: Brad Marchand: “Was it stupid? Of course it was stupid. I’m not denying that. I absolutely should not have done it. But suspension-worthy? I don’t think so.”

Fluto Shinzawa: Marchand: “These plays were not going to injure Jarry. No potential injury on that play. He was very well protected. The fact that it’s six games is based on history, not on the play.”

Maple Leafs extend Woll

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended goaltender Joseph Woll for three years with an AAV of $766,666.

Next season it is two-way, and the last two years are one-way.

Puck Pedia: 2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $350,000 in the minors and $450,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 one-way.

2024-25: $775,000 one-way.

Coming out of COVID protocol

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has rejoined the team and is out of COVID protocol.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin had missed the past two games due to being in COVID protocol. He will be a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon.