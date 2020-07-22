NHL News: Bruins, Flames, Blackhawks, Rangers, Flyers, and Blues

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said that he fractured a finger on his hand several weeks ago. He took a wrist shot off of his left palm and left briefly yesterday. The Bruins will bring four goaltenders to Toronto.

“Just to make sure we don’t have to get a guy up to speed who hasn’t really been practicing,” said Bruce Cassidy. “You just never know. It’s too important a position to get stuck in it.”

Conor Ryan: Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy continue to be absent from practice.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm left their intrasquad game early yesterday: “It’s fine. Just didn’t want to take any chances right now. Just played the safe card.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton on Jonathan Toews missing practice yesterday. “The term we’re being asked to use is ‘unfit’ to participate.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on if Crawford will be ready August 1st: “At this point, nothing’s been ruled out. But we’re not thinking that far ahead.”

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Blackhawks GM Bowman said they are still hopeful that goaltender Corey Crawford will be back soon and travel with them to Edmonton.

“We are hopeful” that Crawford will travel with the team, Bowman said. “We’ll be able to give you a better idea when we get closer to the weekend, but it’s something that we’re still shooting for. . . . We’re still hoping that’s the case.”

Crawford hasn’t been with team at all for Phase 2 and 3.

Defenseman Connor Murphy skated before practice yesterday. He’s been out since Friday.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan skated at a different rink and has been absent since last Tuesday because of a family emergency.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich was back on the ice yesterday.

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadephia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart left their intrasquad game early yesterday with back spasms.

The Flyers didn’t give any update on the injury afterward.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev will miss a couple of their early games to be with his wife for the birth of their child. He’s skated with the second group.

Tom Timmerman: Blues coach Craig Berube said they expect him to miss their round-robin games and some of the first round. It will depend on when the baby comes and then protocols to get him back playing. He’ll likely miss at least a week.