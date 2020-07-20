NHL News: Bruins, Flames, Wild, Penguins, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Bob Norton, the agent for Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said that he was held out of Saturday’s practice after he had an inconclusive COVID-19 test. Later he tested negative.

“So Charlie is fine,” Norton wrote in an email.

Nine Bruins missed Saturday’s practice. David Pastrnak came in contact with someone who tested positive and is in quarantine. The Bruins had yesterday off.

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: The Bruins have had a several players miss time during training camp. Though many had been skating before, extended absences isn’t helping them according to GM Don Sweeney.

“We do have players that had been skating quite a bit leading up to , but the timing more than anything, continuity with your linemates, situations that you have to work through as you go through practices, you’re going to have to hopefully get them up to full speed when you do have them back in a shorter period of time. It’s not ideal by any means.”

Aaron Vickers: Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau yesterday on being reunited with linemates Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm.

“We’ve had a lot of chemistry throughout the past two years playing together. I wasn’t worried about that at all. It stunk not being on the ice with them for that first week, I missed them, but it was good to be back with them.”

Michael Russo: The plan is for Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov to fly directly to Edmonton and meet the team there.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby didn’t practice yesterday.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that it was their plan to ease Steven Stamkos back with only taking part in half of their daily practices.

He’ll get back to doing full practices once he thinks he’s ready for it.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman had missed Saturday’s practice but was back on the ice yesterday.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev and goaltender Ilya Samsonov haven’t been on the ice at all during training camp.

Forward T.J. Oshie missed Saturday’s practice but was back on the ice yesterday.

Samatha Pell: The Capitals leave for Toronto next Sunday and their backup goaltender hasn’t practiced yet.

As next Sunday gets closer it will be interesting to see what the Caps do with regards to how many goalies they will bring.