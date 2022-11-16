NHL News: Bruins, Islanders, Senators, Flyers, and Markstrom’s new mask

Bruins hiring some outside help

Joe Haggerty: “The Bruins announced theyve retained “an experienced & respected team of professionals, led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch of law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, to conduct an independent review of their player-vetting process post-Mitchell Miller.”

Nikita Soshnikov on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Islanders have placed forward Nikita Soshnikov on waivers.

Mathieu Joseph fined

NHL Player Safety: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho.

Artem Anisimov gets another PTO

Bob Rotruck: Artem Anisimov has signed a PTO with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. He’d been at the Philadelphia Flyers training camp on a PTO and broke his foot on September 24th after blocking a shot.

The Ottawa Senators are getting interest

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly on the Ottawa Senators being for sale.

“GSP is running the process and they’re responsible for running the process. We hear from them periodically, we also hear directly from people who we send to them. Since the announcement was made, there has been a fair level of interest.

“Everybody knows what the rules of the game are, which is this team is staying in Ottawa and you’re looking to purchase this team and operating in Ottawa.”

The Melnyk family is selling the team and they’ve made it clear to keep the team in Ottawa. There isn’t a timeline on the sale.

Paul Rivett (Nordstar Capital LP, Toronto Star) is one rumored interested buyer. Also believed to be interested are Andre Desmarais of the Montreal-based Power Corp. and Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, who were minority owners in the Pittsburgh Penguins before they were sold to the Fenway Sports Group. Desmarais could partner up with the Kimel’s according to RDS reporter Francois Gagnon. The Kimel’s have real estate expertise and could help out with the LeBreton Flats.

Other interested people who could get involved Jeff York, Rocco Tullio, Michael Andlauer, and Ryan Reynolds.

