NHL News: Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Blues

The Buffalo Sabres Expect More Of Rasmus Dahlin

NHL.com: The reality for Rasmus Dahlin is this. He expects more out of himself and wants to play a larger leadership role for Buffalo.

Having a training camp over in Switzerland allowed the younger players a chance to practice, train, and yes play some golf. Buffalo wants to do better than finish seven points out of a playoff spot in 2024-25. Players seem to understand the meaning of such a camp.

“I think what it shows too is how much the younger players are really willing to step up right now,” Luukkonen said. “For example, Dahls, he doesn’t want to be in the background anymore. He wants to take more responsibilities and make sure that we do as well as we can during summers. I think it shows how we have a lot of younger players who are ready to kind of take a bigger role now and take more responsibility.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen echoed the sentiments of the younger Sabres players. Without a captain, since Kyle Okposo was traded, it made sense for Dahlin to have this kind of camp. Even a few North American players like Owen Power made it over to train.

It is a good sign for Buffalo as they head into September.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the playoffs?

Jordan Binnington Likes The Blues’ Aggression

Mike Zeisberger: The St. Louis Blues pulled off two aggressive offer sheets to sign RFA’s Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. Players like Jordan Binnington believe that the players can feed off of moves like this.

“It’s good to see some fight from the management in order to show confidence in our team to be better, faster and be more competitive,” the Blues goalie said Thursday. “And I think we can feed off that.”

Last season was an up and down season for St. Louis who missed the playoffs after expectations were a little higher. The cost of the free agents pales in comparison to the confidence it gives the players.

Results are results but the effort is clearly there.

Don Waddell Feels Columbus Must Combat Losing Culture

Dave McCarthy: Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell feels like Columbus must take the attitude of “losing is not acceptable.” He said it on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Thursday and has repeated this a few times for emphasis.

NHL News: Patrik Laine Goes From Columbus to Montreal

Again, new coach, players, and the organization itself have lots of work to do every single day. This process will not happen overnight for a team so accustomed to losing. The talk is there but now the action part needs to happen.