The Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded forward Patrik Laine and a 2026 second-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Laine has two years left at $8.7 million, with Harris making $1.4 million and an RFA after the season.

Puck Pedia: The Canadiens added $7.3 million net cap hit, and are now projected to be $1.1 million over the cap with a 22-man roster – 14 forwards, six defensemen, two goalies and the injured Carey Price.

They will send players to the minors and then put Carey Price and his $10.5 million on the LTIR.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell: “We want players that want to be Blue Jackets and Patrik made it clear that he thought a change of scenery was best for him. We were able to acquire a good young player in Jordan Harris while maintaining financial flexibility, which was very important to us.”

Thoughts from the media

Renaud Lavoie: “The fact that Jordan Harris is part of that trade is not a surprise. He was on trading block for a while now with all the left handed D with the Habs.”

Eric Macramalla: “Love the Canadiens acquiring Patrick Laine. They get the scoring they so desperately need and Laine lands in a perfect spot where he will be supported. Win win.”

Arpon Basu: “Suzuki, Caufield, Dach, Laine, Anderson, Gallagher, Armia, Evans: all right shots.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I like the move for Montreal, and if Laine doesn’t work out there, they picked up a second round pick too, which lowers the potential downside. That said, I do think Laine at that cap hit comes with real risk, and Harris is a decent enough defenseman.”

Anthony Di Marco: “Speaking with some executives, main take away from MTL/CBJ deal is risk on Laine at full AAV is risky but Habs are in a financial position that gives them the liberty to do so. If you’re CBJ, you had no choice but to move on from Laine; moving him at full value is a win.”

Eric Engels: “Talks with Laine and his agent obviously proved reassuring to the Canadiens. They were one of the only teams that could take on the cap hit, and doing so came at a cost to Columbus (2nd round pick). Yes, Jordan Harris going the other way, but he moves from a position of excess.”

Arpon Basu: “If the Canadiens were going to add offensive firepower this summer, you couldn’t really come up with a better term for that contract than two years. There is some risk in acquiring Patrik Laine, but the term is perfect for Montreal.”

Patrik Laine projects to be a borderline top line scorer in a bigger role. But coming in $2M short of his cap hit for the next two seasons helps explain why Columbus needed to attach a second round pick to offload him. pic.twitter.com/bKImLO5x6B — dom (@domluszczyszyn) August 19, 2024