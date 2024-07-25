NHL News: Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, NY Islanders, and the San Jose Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen avoided salary arbitration and agreed to a five-year contract extension with a $4.75 million salary cap hit.

2024-25: $2.75 million and a $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4.75 million

2026-27: $4.75 million

2028-28: $4.75 million

2025-29: $4.75 million

For the last three years of the deal, he’ll have a five-team, no-trade list.

NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks Package Nils Noglander for a Defenseman?

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen re-signs with #letsgobuffalo He had a strong year and the extension shows a lot of faith in him moving forward. He will be challenged by Devon Levi, but he has big fantasy potential if the Sabres can get back on track offensively.https://t.co/OfLeiqrz5K pic.twitter.com/C102W3jNpo — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) July 24, 2024

Spencer Stastney‘s ruling comes in

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney was awarded a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $837,500.

2024-25: $825,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the minors.

2025-26: $850,000 one-way

The New York Islanders re-sign Dennis Cholowski

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders re-sign defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year deal with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $300,000 guaranteed.

NHL News: Stan Bowman Hired as Edmonton Oilers New General Manager

The San Jose Sharks re-sign Henry Thrun

San Jose Sharks: The San Jose Sharks re-signed defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year contract with a $1 million salary cap hit.

“Henry has been a reliable addition to our defense corps since he joined the organization,” said Grier. “We are encouraged by his development since he came to San Jose and look forward to seeing him continue to grow his game with our club.”