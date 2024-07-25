NHL News: Stan Bowman Hired as Edmonton Oilers New General Manager

Stan Bowman is back in the NHL 14 Days after his reinstatement by Commissioner Gary Bettman. The Edmonton Oilers announced Stan Bowman as the next general manager.

The #Oilers have named Stan Bowman General Manager & Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Bowman is the 11th General Manager in Oilers Franchise history and the executive vice president of hockey operations.

There was much speculation on who would be the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers following their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. As NHLRumors.com has documented, Bowman’s name continued to emerge even before his reinstatement into the NHL.

The Oilers needed a new general manager after Ken Holland stepped aside at the end of the season. Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson announced Holland was not coming back by his choice and was free to pursue retirement or other endeavours.

Once the Oilers season was over after they lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, Jackson’s work began. He wanted to prioritize getting a General Manager in place.

Soon after Stan Bowman was reinstated on July 1st, the rumblings connecting him and the Oilers got louder. Again it just took 14 days for Stan Bowman to find a home back in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson: “I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers,” said Jeff Jackson, Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations said in a statement. “I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

While Jackson always came back to Stan Bowman as the guy, this hiring is not without controversy.

There was a reason Stan Bowman was out of the NHL for almost two and a half years because of his inadequate response to allegations in 2010 that the Club’s video coach had assaulted Blackhawks Player Kyle Beach.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: “Jackson says he spent “a number of weeks” interviewing GM candidates, but kept going back to Bowman: “He was the guy.”

“What happened to Kyle Beach in 2010 was wrong, it wasn’t handled properly at the time. I think Stan has acknowledged and taken full responsibility … but I also know that he’s spent (the time) to learn, done a lot of work with Sheldon Kennedy…”

Jackson spoke to Kennedy about Bowman, and Kennedy gave Jackson “a full endorsement” on his work. “We wouldn’t have made this hire without knowing Stan had done all that work.” Kennedy is in attendance.”

Mark Lazerus: I’m genuinely glad that Stan Bowman has put in the work to learn, to understand, to grow, and to help others handle future situations properly. Truly.

But we can’t forget that these men’s craven failure led directly to the sexual abuse of a minor. You don’t HAVE to hire them.

Bowman spent 20 seasons (2000-21) with the Chicago Blackhawks) including 12 as the GM from 2009-21. He won three Stanley Cup Championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015, three Western Conference and Central Division titles, and a Presidents’ Trophy in 2013.

Now Stan Bowman finds himself in a similar situation that he was in when he took over for Dale Tallon in Chicago. Bowman inherits a roster ready to win with superstar talent in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Jeff Jackson worked hard this offseason to bring the band back together, along with the additions of Matthew Savoie, Viktor Arvidsson, and Jeff Skinner.

Similar to Jackson, Bowman is making Leon Draisaitl‘s extension his priority.

Again regardless of what you think of Stan Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers and Jeff Jackson have found their guy. They hope Bowman can do what he did in Chicago and bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.