NHL News: Canadiens, Flyers, Golden Knights, Rangers, Senators and Islanders

The Canadiens hire Stephane Robidas

Jimmy Murphy: The Montreal Canadiens have named Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach.

Priyanta Emrith: Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis on the hiring of Robidas: “Stephane perfectly matches the profile we were looking for in a candidate. In addition to being an exceptional individual, he is a very good communicator, and I believe that players will relate to him because of that.”

The Flyers hire Rocky Thompson

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have named Rocky Thompson as an assistant coach.

Brayden Pachel re-signs with the Golden Knights

Danny Webster: The Golden Knights have signed Brayden Pachel to a one-year contract extension with a $750,000 cap hit.

Kaapo Kakko re-signs with the Rangers

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have re-signed forward Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract with a $2.1 million salary cap hit.

2022-23: $1,800,000

2023-24: $2,400,000

He’ll still be an RFA when his contract expires.

Cap Friendly: The Rangers now have $1.8 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players under contract and one player on the IR. All Rangers RFAs are signed.

Kaapo Kakko signs for two years at $2.1M AAV. Things have not gone well for Kakko in NYR. Safe to say he hasn’t been what he was expected to be. No F that made the NHL right away and looked similar from their D+1 to D+3 seasons has ever turned into a star later down the road. pic.twitter.com/IvobfjIoWt — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) July 28, 2022

Mathieu Joseph re-signs with the Senators

Ian Mendes: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Mathieu Joseph to four-year contract with a $2.95 million salary cap hit.

Senators GM Dorion on the extension: “Mathieu’s addition made an immediate positive impact as someone who fit in well with our group. He has high-end speed, a nose for the net and is responsible in his own end. He’s long demonstrated good upside and is someone we’re counting on to have another solid season both in 2022-23 and beyond.”

