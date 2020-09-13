NHL News: Canadiens-Hurricanes Trade, Stars, Islanders, Lightning, and GM of the Year

Last Night’s Score

Dallas Stars 2 – Vegas Golden Knights 1 (series 3-1 Stars)

Josh Bogorad: “Anton Khudobin led the NHL in the regular season with a .930 save percentage.

In his first ever Conference Final, he has stopped 119 of 125 shots and elevated that to .952 through the first four games.”

Today’s Game

Tampa Bay Lightning – New York Islanders 3:00 PM ET

Canadiens acquire a defenseman

Montreal Canadiens: The Montreal Canadiens have acquired pending free agent defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

: “Edmundson made $3.1 million this year and $3 million the year before on consecutive one-year deals signed as an RFA. He is now a UFA. I don’t know what his expectations are, but if I’m the Canadiens, I’d be reluctant to give him much of a raise.” Murray Pam: “ Amazed #Habs / #Canes made a swap. Guess GM’s have short memories. Edmundson adds to a strong d-core. Alzner buyout may happen – also allows Romanov to play in Laval to get used to the North American game.”

Injured Stars, Islanders and Lightning

Stephen Whyno: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t have an update on forward Roope Hintz, who left in the first period with an injury.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Casey Cizikas will be a game-time decision today.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point practiced yesterday.

Bill Daly and Gary Bettman in Edmonton

John Shannon: Bill Daly is done his quarantine time in Edmonton, and Gary Bettman is in quarantine. Both Daly and Bettman were tested in New York multiple times, and they flew to Edmonton on a private jet.

Lamoriello is the 2019 NHL GM of the Year

Lou Lamoriello of the @NYIslanders is the 2019-20 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Voting was conducted among NHL Club GMs and a panel of NHL executives, print & broadcast media at the end of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/1gOwgn5nFQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 12, 2020