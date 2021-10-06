NHL News: Canadiens, Penguins, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Senators and Jets

Drouin on his anxiety

NHLPA: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin on his anxiety.

“When I first started feeling anxiety, it was difficult to go see someone or ask for help. I wasn’t able to recognize my problems or what was going on. It was really last year that it clicked. I went to get help, I went to surround myself with people so that now I know what’s going on, I can see the little moments that give me anxiety, so I’m much better equipped to handle it now than I was before.

@KidsHelpPhone If you need support text 686868, call 1-800-668-6868 or visit http://kidshelpphone.ca

Sullivan on Guentzel and Aston-Reese

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese, both had tested positive for COVID: “Jake has been asymptomatic to this point, so we’re certainly encouraged by that. Zach went through some symptoms. He’s feeling much better, but that’s part of the reason his protocol process has been as long as it is.”

Kalynuk out weeks

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that Wyatt Kalynuk has an ankle injury and will likely be out a few weeks.

Francouz leaves early

Mike Chambers: Colorado Pavel Francouz left last night’s game early. He’s coming off double hip surgery this past offseason.

Doesn’t look like Bishop will get any preseason action

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that their current plan doesn’t have Ben Bishop playing in any preseason games.

White going to miss significant time

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White is going to miss “a significant amount of time.”

It is looking like he is going to need shoulder surgery, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Murat Ates: Updating Winnipeg Jets injury notes.

Logan Stanley is day-to-day and is getting close to returning.

Dylan Samberg will be out several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

CJ Suess is out with an upper-body injury and is week-to-week.

Nelson Nogier is going to be out for about two weeks.