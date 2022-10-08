NHL News: Canucks and Blackhawks Make a Trade, and Players on Waivers

The Canucks and Blackhawks make a trade

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks trade forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Riley Stillman.

“We see him as a third-pairing defenceman,” said Canuck general manager Patrick Allvin. “He’s a character player, hard to play against and will help us with our depth.”

Dickinson is under contract for two years at $2.65 million and Stillman is signed for two years at $1.35 million.

Puck Pedia: “After trade, #Canucks could have Ferland/Dermott on LTIR & build an opening roster $5,833 from maxing LTIR:

-14F’s, including Karlsson, Aman, Dries, Di Giuseppe

-7D including Burroughs

-Boeser, Mikheyev, Myers on IR

$4.894M over cap, $5,833 from max”

On waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on waivers yesterday.

Carolina Hurricanes – Jordan Martinook

Dallas Stars – Anton Khudobin

Edmonton Oilers – Mattias Janmark and Dmitri Samorukov

Minnesota Wild –Steven Fogarty.

New Jersey Devils – Brian Pinho and Andreas Johnsson

Philadelphia Flyers – Troy Grosenick and Kevin Connauton

St. Louis Blues – Martin Frk, Matthew Highmore and Klim Kostin

Vancouver Canucks – Justin Dowling

Winnipeg Jets – Johnathan Kovacevic

Martinook on waivers

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on forward Jordan Martinook going on waivers: “It’s vital that we maximize our flexibility prior to finalizing the opening day roster. Our expectation is that Jordan will be a part of our group as we try to bring a championship to Raleigh this season.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Canes are hoping Martinook clears tomorrow and he remains part of their team. This is about maximizing roster flexibility ahead of opening night. He carries a $1.8M AAV but his salary jumps to $2.7M next year. Might scare off most teams. We’ll see. But Canes want to keep him”

Puck Pedia: As outlined in , #Canes needed to put 1 on waivers to maximize LTIR. This confirms the projection, which means the roster Monday includes:

-Kochetkov

-Bokk

-2 750K Cap Hit F’s

This puts them 15K from maximizing Gardiner’s $4.05M on LTIR.”

Khudobin on waivers

Cap Friendly: Anton Khudobin carries a $3,333,333 salary cap hit, and if sent to the AHL, the Stars will carry a $2,208,333 cap hit for him.