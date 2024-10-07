NHL News: Canucks, Avalanche, Bruins, Utah, Red Wings, Islanders, and Waivers

The Canucks and Avalanche made a trade

The Vancouver Canucks traded injured defenseman Tucker Poolman with $500,000 of his $2.5 million retained, and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Erik Brannstrom.

Puck Pedia: “By making trade, #Canucks no longer need to use LTIR. They effectively took $900K Brannstrom + $500K retained on Poolman vs potentially Poolman on LTIR, but now are under cap & can accrue space. They have $1.19M Proj Space with 23 active (12F/8D/3G)”

NHL News: Jeremy Swayman Signs Eight-Year Extension in Boston

Jeremy Swayman salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Jeremy Swayman’s eight-year, $66 deal. He’ll have a no-movement clause for years three to six, a 10-team trade list for the seventh year, and a 10-team no-trade clause for the last year.

2024-25: $6 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2025-26: $6 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2026-27: $5.5 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2027-28: $5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2028-29: $5.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $5.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2030-31: $5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2031-32: $4.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

Nils Hoglander gets a three-year deal with the Canuck

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed forward Nils Hoglander to a three-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $3 million.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2025-26: $2.8 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2026-27: $2.9 million

2027-28: $2.3 million

The Utah Hockey Club sign Kailer Yamamoto

Puck Pedia: The Utah Hockey Club have signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year deal. He was in camp on a PTO.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $500,000 in the minors.

The Detroit Red Wings sign Austin Watson

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Auston Watson to a two-way contract. He’d be in camp on a PTO.

Matt Martin remains on a PTO with the Islanders

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin is still on a PTO and will not be signed right now according to GM Lou Lamoriello: “He will not be signed at this point right away. It will be a situation where he will continue to practice, and we’ll make whatever decisions have to be made at the appropriate time.”

Players put on waivers

Puck Pedia: The list of players who were put on waivers yesterday.

VAN: Erik Brannstrom

NYR: Matthew Robertson

NYI: Jakub Skarek, Marcus Hogberg, Grant Hutton, Samuel Bolduc, Fredrik Karlstrom, Liam Foudy, Hudson Fasching, Pierre Engvall

OTT: Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette

VGK: Jonas Rondbjerg, Tanner Laczynski, Zach Aston-Reese

TOR: Marshall Rifai, Matt Murray

STL: Tyler Tucker, Corey Schueneman

BUF: James Reimer, Lukas Rousek, Kale Clague

PIT: Bokondji Imama, Sebastian Aho

BOS: Jiri Patera, Brandon Bussi, Billy Sweezey, Jeffery Viel, Patrick Brown

CGY: Cole Schwindt, Devin Cooley, Jakob Pelletier

DET: Justin Holl, William Lagesson, Brogan Rafferty, Joe Snively, Sheldon Dries

WSH: Hunter Shepard

EDM: Raphael Lavoie, Drake Caggiula, Josh Brown, Olivier Rodrigue

WPG: Jaret Anderson-Dolan

NSH: Marc Del Gaizo

NJD: Colton White, Nolan Foote, Nick DeSimone, Shane Bowers

CHI: Isaak Phillips

CAR: Ryan Suzuki, Ty Smith, Josiah Slavin

UTA: Matt Villalta

LAK: Jack Studnicka, Pheonix Copley, Samuel Fagemo

TBL: Jesse Ylonen, Steven Santini, Gage Goncalves

Chris Johnston: Pierre Engvall has six years left on his contract and $18 million.