NHL Rumors: Could Preseason Be Reduced As Early As Next Season?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun and Jay Onrait discuss the possibility of cutting it back to a max of four exhibition games and adding two regular season games.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “You were a plethora of information from the Board of Governors meetings. You also mentioned Tuesday that the NHL is looking at reducing the preseason to four games and potentially adding two more regular season games to bring the number to 84.

Which is something you put out there that I’ve never seen everybody universally agree at TSN on something, but they all did. That this would be a great idea. But my question for you, Pierre, is that, is this something that could actually happen next season?”

LeBrun: “Well, so here’s the thing. I mean, one conversation leads into the other, because this won’t happen until there’s a new CBA. And so what I would, would have said to you is that why it won’t happen for two years because the current CBA expires in September ’26 except that Gary Bettman, after the Board of Governors Meeting, was so hopeful of where this negotiation might go with the players starting in January. That he said, In a perfect world, maybe there’s a new CBA extension to announce at the Stanley Cup Final in June.”

OnraitL “Wow.”

LeBrun: “This June.”

Onrait: “Wow.”

LeBrun: “Like craziness. The reason I mention that now, I know we may get into that, but is that, that may affect things like what we’re talking about. The potential, the potential for the schedule to change.

And I want to make something very clear, the fact that, you know, I put out there that the league and the PA have had very preliminary talks about, you know, reducing preseason games and maybe extending the regular season two games. That’s not new. I actually reported this back in July, but I felt the need to reiterate it yesterday, Jay, because I can sense that fans are getting more and more tired of preseason …”

Onrait: “Yep.”

LeBrun: “.. and upset over injuries. I mean, (Patrik) Laine, (Drew) Doughty being the big two. But you’re just sort of holding your breath. I mean, every time the Senators and Habs and Leafs play each other in that triangle rivalry, you’re holding your breath to make sure that everyone gets out of that game in one piece.

And, and I personally feel Jay that, that the NHL has outgrown needing eight preseason, a maximum of eight, some teams per preseason. I’ve talked to a couple of governors that agree with me yesterday. I actually have a piece coming out in the Athletic the next couple of days about that.

But the bottom line is, in the next CBA negotiations, the league is going to bring this up, and I think there will be an appetite from the player’s side to reduce preseason games maybe to four, but then extend the regular season by two,

Because the end of day, it’s revenue. And the players are in the revenue pie with the owners. And if you’re losing money on one side, you got to make it up on the other.

I hope it happens, because, you know, here we are in October. We’re still haven’t started the season, Jay, let’s drop the puck for real. Yeah, come on.”

Onrait: “Literally, there’s not a single person who disagrees with you on this one Pierre. What, what in the world, news, politics, entertainment, sports, nobody agrees on the same thing. We all agree on this one.

It’s remarkable really when you think about it.”

LeBrun: “Well, imagine if they added a caveat, the Stanley Cup awarded by May 31st. Wouldn’t that be exciting Jay, but that will not, will not be happening.”

Onrait: “Our mutual dream of no hockey in June, it’s probably a pipe dream for us.”