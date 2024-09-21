NHL News: Canucks, Islanders, Jets, Sens, Hurricanes, Penguins, Blue Jackets, Devils, and Utah

Thatcher Demko might be ready for the start of the season

Taj: Pierre LeBrun on TSN OverDrive on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko: “Because of this journey he’s 4 weeks behind where he would be normally… Probably going to play games sometime in Oct…I was told if all goes well he could be ready for start of season but I don’t think they want to push it.”

Ilya Sorokin is back skating

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is back on the ice. He’s been recovering from a back issue.

Jets Ville Heinola is out indefinitely

TSN: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that defenseman Ville Heinola is out indefinitely after his surgically repaired ankle got infected.

Senators Josh Norris didn’t play in their scrimmage

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris didn’t partake in their scrimmage yesterday.

Hurricanes William Carrier not practicing

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier didn’t practice yesterday. He left Thursday’s practice in some visible pain.

Joe Pavelski in Pittsburgh

Josh Getzoff: Joe Pavelski was taking in the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate with GM Kyle Dubas and AGM Jason Spezza.

The Blue Jackets promote Rick Nash

David Pagnotta: The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Rick Nash their Director of Hockey Operations.

The New Jersey Devils and Dawson Mercer agree to a three-year deal

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Dawson Mercer to a three-year deal with a $4 million salary cap hit.

2024-25: $3 million

2025-26: $4.75 million

2026-27: $4.25 million

He’ll be owed a $4.25 million qualifying offer and will be a year away from unrestricted free agency when the deal expires.

Dawson Mercer, signed 3x$4M by NJ, is a young middle six scoring winger. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/AAk3e1Y1hP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 20, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club extends Dylan Guenther

Puck Pedia: The Utah Hockey Club signed forward Dylan Guenther to an eight-year contract extension with a $7.14 million cap hit.

2025-26: $9 million

2026-27: $6.75 million

2027-28: $9 million

2028-29: $9 million

2029-30: $6.75 million

2030-31: $5.7 million

2031-32: $5.5 million

2032-33: $5.443 million

He’ll have a 10-team no-trade clause for the last three years of the deal.