NHL News: Canucks, Islanders, Jets, Sens, Hurricanes, Penguins, Blue Jackets, Devils, and Utah

Thatcher Demko might be ready for the start of the season
Taj: Pierre LeBrun on TSN OverDrive on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko: “Because of this journey he’s 4 weeks behind where he would be normally… Probably going to play games sometime in Oct…I was told if all goes well he could be ready for start of season but I don’t think they want to push it.”
Ilya Sorokin is back skating
Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is back on the ice. He’s been recovering from a back issue.
Jets Ville Heinola is out indefinitely
TSN: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that defenseman Ville Heinola is out indefinitely after his surgically repaired ankle got infected.
Senators Josh Norris didn’t play in their scrimmage
TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris didn’t partake in their scrimmage yesterday.
Hurricanes William Carrier not practicing
Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier didn’t practice yesterday. He left Thursday’s practice in some visible pain.
Joe Pavelski in Pittsburgh
Josh Getzoff: Joe Pavelski was taking in the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate with GM Kyle Dubas and AGM Jason Spezza.
The Blue Jackets promote Rick Nash
David Pagnotta: The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Rick Nash their Director of Hockey Operations.
The New Jersey Devils and Dawson Mercer agree to a three-year deal
Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Dawson Mercer to a three-year deal with a $4 million salary cap hit.
2024-25: $3 million
2025-26: $4.75 million
2026-27: $4.25 million
He’ll be owed a $4.25 million qualifying offer and will be a year away from unrestricted free agency when the deal expires.
Dawson Mercer, signed 3x$4M by NJ, is a young middle six scoring winger. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/AAk3e1Y1hP
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 20, 2024
The Utah Hockey Club extends Dylan Guenther
Puck Pedia: The Utah Hockey Club signed forward Dylan Guenther to an eight-year contract extension with a $7.14 million cap hit.
2025-26: $9 million
2026-27: $6.75 million
2027-28: $9 million
2028-29: $9 million
2029-30: $6.75 million
2030-31: $5.7 million
2031-32: $5.5 million
2032-33: $5.443 million
He’ll have a 10-team no-trade clause for the last three years of the deal.
Dylan Guenther, signed 8x$7M by UTA, is a young sniper who specializes in one-timers, especially from the left circle on the powerplay. Scored at a 32-goal pace last season, and Utah clearly sees that as a sign of big things to come. pic.twitter.com/OCUNHCXtC3
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 20, 2024