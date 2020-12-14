NHL News: Canucks, Islanders, Lapointe, Lacroix, and the Kings

The Canucks re-sign Graovac

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks have signed 27-year old forward Tyler Graovac to a one-year, two-way deal.

Islanders acquire Timashov

TSN: The Detroit Red Wings have traded the rights to Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations.

The 24-year old had been claimed by the Red Wings last February from the Maple Leafs and appeared in five games.

Lapointe’s cancer in remission

Sportsnet: The son of Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe said that his father’s cancer is in remission.

“One year later, despite the secondary effects of his treatments, my dad is in remission from his cancer. I am so proud of him,” Guy Lapointe Jr., wrote on Twitter in French on Friday.

Pierre Lacroix passes away

Colorado Avalanche: Statement from the team after the passing of former GM and president Pierre Lacroix.

“It is with great sadness that the Colorado Avalanche organization has learned of the passing of Pierre Lacroix. Pierre was the architect of the Avalanche’s two Stanley Cup championships, which included the city of Denver’s first major sports championship in 1996. Pierre was instrumental in not only the team’s on-ice success but also building the Avalanche brand into what it is today. His legacy reaches far beyond the NHL level and his impact can be felt throughout all of youth hockey in the Rocky Mountain region. Our thoughts are with the Lacroix family during this difficult time, his wife, Colombe, his sons Martin and Eric, and his three grandchildren.”

Kings initial rebuild is over

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan said their initial rebuilding phase is over.

“The players that are coming back this year, they’re long-term players for us,” McLellan told the Los Angeles Times in comments published Saturday. “I heard (general manager) Rob Blake talk to each of the individuals saying, ‘Listen, we are basically done with the initial phase of the rebuilding.’ We’ve moved players around and out and brought different players in. It’s time to turn the ship and let’s start growing all of this. “If I’m one of the five long-term veterans coming back (forwards Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, defenseman Drew Doughty and goalie Jonathan Quick), I got to be excited to hear that.”

The Kings acquired Olli Maatta and Lias Andersson this offseason, to go with their first-round picks in Alex Turcotte and Quinton Byfield from the past two years.