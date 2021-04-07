NHL News: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Stars, Waivers, and Blackhawks

Another Canuck added to COVID list

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nate Schmidt was added to the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

Darren Dreger: The Canucks have now have 21 players including taxi squad that have tested positive.

Darren Dreger: “21 players total have tested positive, 3 coaches and 1 member of the Canucks support staff. They’re on the mend. Sources say 2 players who previously tested positive for Covid19 are among those who also tested positive for the variant. Family members remain an ongoing concern.”

Chris Johnston: ” Contact tracing reveals that one individual was infected in the community before it spread through the team.”

Nylander held out

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs held forward William Nylander out of their game with the Montreal Canadiens due to a potential exposure to a positive COVID case with someone outside of the team.

Nylander is isolating and they will re-evaluate the situation Thursday.

Bowness returns behind Stars bench

Darren Dreger: Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness returned to his coaching duties and was on the bench last night. His test on the weekend was a false positive.

On waivers

Piere LeBrun: Placed on waivers: Martin Frk (Kings), Nicholas Merkley (Devils) and Richard Panik (Capitals).

Stephen Whyno: “Capitals have put forward Richard Panik on waivers. If he clears as expected, they can bury $1.075M of his salary-cap hit by assigning him to the taxi squad.”

Corey Masisak: “#NJDevils forward Nick Merkley is on waivers for the second time this season. He has played more than the allotment of games (9) allowed before needing waivers to be put on the taxi squad or sent to the AHL. He has 6 points in 13 games for the Devils.”

Blackhawks buy AHL team

Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks purchased their AHL affiliate in Rockford and are investing millions into improving the BMO Center.