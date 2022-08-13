NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, and Eric Lindros Trade Notes
The Blackhawks re-sign Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks signed their final two remaining RFAs in Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones.

Kurashev signed a one-year deal for $750,000.

Jones signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million.

Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have $8,490,704 in salary cap space with 21 players under contract – 14 forwards, five defensemen, two goaltenders and five IR players.

The Rangers offer for Eric Lindros and the Flyers trade notes for Lindros

The New York Rangers offered a 1993, 1994 and 1996 first-round pick, John Vanbiesbrouck, Doug Weight, Tony Amonte and Alexei Kovalev to the Quebec Nordiques for Eric Lindros.