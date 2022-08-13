NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, and Eric Lindros Trade Notes

The Blackhawks re-sign Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks signed their final two remaining RFAs in Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones.

Kurashev signed a one-year deal for $750,000.

Jones signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million.

Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have $8,490,704 in salary cap space with 21 players under contract – 14 forwards, five defensemen, two goaltenders and five IR players.

The Rangers offer for Eric Lindros and the Flyers trade notes for Lindros

The New York Rangers offered a 1993, 1994 and 1996 first-round pick, John Vanbiesbrouck, Doug Weight, Tony Amonte and Alexei Kovalev to the Quebec Nordiques for Eric Lindros.

Since some have mentioned this in my comments, here is official NYR trade agreement with Quebec for Lindros in Jay Snider’s file, which only happened after trade to Philly. There are a few blanks here, which Snider notes. Fair to say if this goes thru, Rangers don’t win in ’94. pic.twitter.com/RO0NxZzQzD — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 12, 2022