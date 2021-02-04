NHL News: Coburn on Waivers, NHL’s Protocol Absense List, and Wild Games Postponed

Coburn to waivers

TSN: The Ottawa Senators have put defenseman Braydon Coburn on waivers. Coburn carries a $1.7 million salary cap hit and is in the last year of his two-year deal.

Shawn Simposon: “Coburn waived, and I’m thinking Brannstrom is coming in at some point. Media and fan talk brought White back in, and will lead to Brannstrom. How did the Sens waste a single minute of development time playing Anisimov or Coburn?”

NHL’s Procotol Related Absence list

Renaud Lavoie: NHL’s Procotol Related Absence list as of Feb. 3rd.

Buffalo Sabres – Taylor Hall, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder, and Rasmus Ristolainen

Chicago Blackhawks – Adam Boqvist, Ryan Carpenter, and Lucas Wallmark

Colorado Avalanche – Tyson Jost

Dallas Stars – Andrej Sekera

Detroit Red Wings – Filip Zadina

Los Angeles Kings – Andreas Athanasiou and Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild – Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson and Jared Spurgeon

New Jersey Devils – Nate Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Nikita Gusev, Jack Hughes, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Damon Severson, Yegor Sharangovich, Ty Smith, Matt Tennyson, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac.

Pittsburgh Penguins – John Marino

Vegas Golden Knights – Alex Pietrangelo

Washington Capitals – Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov

Winnipeg Jets – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Chris Johnston: There have been about 90 players who have been on the NHL’s Protocol list at some point during the season.

Wild games postponed

NHL.com: The NHL has postponed the next four Minnesota Wild games. Their next game is scheduled for February 11th against the St. Louis Blues. Their training facilities are closed.

Five Wild players were put on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence List – Jared Spurgeon, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson. Marcus Foligno was already on the list.

Michael Russo: Sources say that the players who tested positive were to take a medijet back to Minnesota while the remainder of the team quarantine in a Denver hotel.

Are postponed game an issue yet?

TSN: Darren Dreger on the growing number of postponed games, but for now they are manageable.