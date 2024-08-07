NHL News: Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets make an assistant coaching change

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi was fired after just one season. He had a year left on his deal. Sources say Recchi was told shortly after head coach Dean Evason was hired.

Mike Haviland had been an associate coach with their AHL team in Cleveland for the past two seasons has been promoted to Columbus.

Both assistant coaches Steve McCarthy and Jared Boll will remain with the teams.

Head coach Dean Evason and GM Don Waddell are expected to add another assistant coach soon.

The Ottawa Senators sign their first-round pick to an ELC

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have signed 2024 first-round pick, defenseman Carter Yakemchuk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

GM Steve Staios:

“Carter has a bright future ahead of him. He’s an offensively-gifted defenseman who’s competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot. With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defense corps for many years to come.”

Puck Pedia: Yakemchuk was drafted seventh overall by the Sens. He’ll have a $975,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.975 million.

He’ll get a $877,500 NHL salary, a $97,500 signing bonus, $1 million in “A” performance bonuses and $85,000 in the minors.

Buffalo Sabres first-round pick coming to North America

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres 2024 first-round pick, 14th overall, Konsta Helenius, will be coming over to play for the Sabres or the Rochester Americans (AHL). He had one year left on his deal with his Finnish team Tappara.

Helenius signed his entry-level contract after the Sabres development camp.

He scored 17 goals and 30 points in 84 pro games over the past two seasons with almost 17 minutes per game. He won 50% of his faceoffs.

With Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Ryan McLeod, Sam Lafferty and Peyton Krebs down the middle on the big club, he’s destined for the AHL.