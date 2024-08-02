Top Three Favorite NHL Teams to Win the Eastern Conference

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches, three teams have emerged as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. These teams have made significant moves in the offseason and are poised to compete at the highest level. Here’s a detailed look at their performance last season, offseason activities, and betting odds.

The Florida Panthers are the defending Eastern Conference champions and are listed as +460 favorites to repeat their success, according to odds at Jacktop Casino and Sportsbook. Coming off their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history, the Panthers have maintained much of their core roster, again positioning them as strong contenders. Their recent dominance in the Eastern Conference, having won in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, further solidifies their status as top contenders.

Close behind are the Carolina Hurricanes, with odds of +490 to claim the Eastern Conference title. The Hurricanes have consistently been among the top teams in recent years, and their continued presence as favorites suggests they’ve made intelligent moves to remain competitive.

The New York Rangers, with +650 odds, round out the top three. Rangers have been building a solid team over the past few seasons and return almost all their key players. Their position as third favorites indicates that oddsmakers believe they’re ready to take the next step.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils are not far behind, both listed at +700 odds. These teams have shown promise and are considered serious contenders, adding depth to what promises to be a highly competitive Eastern Conference race.

Interestingly, for the first time in five seasons, neither the Tampa Bay Lightning nor the Boston Bruins are among the top three favored franchises. This shift in the Eastern Conference’s power dynamics is particularly noteworthy, given the Lightning’s recent dominance (having won back-to-back Stanley Cups and made it to the final in three straight seasons from 2020-22).

This shift in favorites reflects the evolving landscape of the NHL’s Eastern Conference, with new powerhouses emerging and traditional favorites facing stiffer competition. As the season approaches, fans and bettors will watch closely to see if these odds translate into on-ice success.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are riding high after their historic 2023-24 season, culminating in the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup victory. The team’s success was built on a solid regular season performance, finishing atop the Atlantic Division with 110 points and a 52-24-6 record. Their playoff run was equally impressive, culminating in a thrilling seven-game series win over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, the Panthers faced some significant roster changes in the offseason. They lost two key contributors, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Montour, to free agency. Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montour joined the Seattle Kraken on a seven-year contract worth over $49 million. Despite these departures, the Panthers retained some of their core players. Sam Reinhart, who scored the Cup-winning goal, signed an eight-year extension worth $69 million, while young center Anton Lundell agreed to a six-year deal, securing his future with the team.

Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, the Panthers are considered strong contenders to defend their title. Oddsmakers have placed them as favorites to win the Eastern Conference, with odds of +460. Their chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions are also favorable, with odds of +900, making them the top choice among all NHL teams. These odds reflect the confidence in the Panthers’ ability to maintain their high level of play despite losing some key players. With their core intact and the experience of a championship run under their belts, the Florida Panthers are poised to be a formidable force in the upcoming NHL season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have established themselves as a formidable force in the NHL, consistently demonstrating their prowess on the ice. In the 2023-2024 season, the team showcased its strength by clinching the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with an impressive record of 52-23-7, amassing 111 points. Their playoff run was equally noteworthy, as they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, falling just short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. This performance solidified their status as one of the league’s elite teams and set high expectations for the upcoming season.

However, due to key personnel losses, the Hurricanes face significant challenges heading into the 2024-2025 season. The departure of Jake Guentzel, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce has left noticeable gaps in the team’s lineup. These losses will undoubtedly impact the team’s dynamics and strategy, requiring adjustments from the coaching staff and remaining players. On a positive note, the Hurricanes have secured two all-star players’ long-term services. Andrei Svechnikov signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021, while Sebastian Aho inked an eight-year, $78 million deal in 2023, ensuring the team’s core remains intact for years.

Despite these challenges, the Hurricanes have made strategic moves to bolster their roster. In the 2024 NHL Draft, they selected forward Ivan Demidov in the first round, adding a promising scorer to their lineup. The offseason also saw the acquisition of experienced defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Michael Bunting, who are expected to contribute significantly to the team’s performance. These additions and the existing talent pool have positioned the Hurricanes as strong contenders for the upcoming season.

Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 season, oddsmakers view the Carolina Hurricanes as serious contenders for the Eastern Conference title and the Stanley Cup. The team is currently listed at +490 to win the Eastern Conference, reflecting their perceived strength within the conference. While specific odds for the Stanley Cup were not provided, the Hurricanes’ impressive regular-season performance, playoff experience, and strategic offseason moves suggest they remain among the top contenders for hockey’s ultimate prize. As the new season approaches, fans and analysts alike will eagerly watch to see if the Hurricanes can overcome their recent losses and translate their potential into postseason success.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have experienced a relatively quiet offseason, focusing on strategic additions and contract extensions to bolster their roster for the upcoming season. Despite losing key players like Erik Gustafsson and center Alex Wennberg to free agency, the Rangers have made notable acquisitions, including defenseman Ryan Lindgren, forward Reilly Smith, and center Sam Carrick. Lindgren, a restricted free agent, signed a one-year contract worth $4.5 million, solidifying the Rangers’ defensive core alongside Adam Fox. Smith was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, adding depth and versatility to the forward lines, while Carrick’s signing provides additional strength at center.

The Rangers also secured a crucial contract extension for Kaapo Kakko, who agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. Kakko, despite a challenging 2023-24 season marked by injuries and inconsistent performance, remains a big piece of the Rangers’ plans. His extension reflects the team’s confidence in his potential to rebound and contribute significantly in the upcoming season. While not headline-grabbing, the Rangers’ offseason moves have been calculated to maintain a competitive edge while managing salary cap constraints.

Looking ahead, the Rangers are positioned as strong contenders in the NHL. They are listed at +650 odds to win the Eastern Conference title, according to E-Force Slot and Sportsbook, and +1300 odds to capture the Stanley Cup in 2025. These odds place them among the league’s top teams, reflecting their solid regular-season performance and deep playoff run last year. The Rangers finished the 2023-24 season with an impressive 55-23-4 record, earning 114 points and securing second place in the Metropolitan Division. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level.

As the Rangers prepare for the new season, the blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent sets the stage for another competitive campaign. With new head coach Peter Laviolette at the helm, the team aims to build on last season’s success and make a deeper playoff push. The strategic additions and contract extensions made during the offseason reflect the Rangers’ commitment to maintaining a robust and balanced team capable of contending for the Stanley Cup.