NHL News: Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, and the Anaheim Ducks

Kekalainen gave Babcock his phone

Greg Wyshynski: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that Mike Babcock checked out his phone as well.

“Personally I had no problem with it but I can see how it might put someone in an uncomfortable situation.”

Greg Wyshynski: There were some who were critical of the Blue Jackets hiring Babcock from the moment his name was rumored. John Davidson to those people: “Maybe they were right.”

The Blues add two on PTOs

St. Louis Blues: The Blues signed forward Sam Bitten and defenseman Andy Welinski to PTOs.

No seriously injured Wild entering camp

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason on if every player who was hurt in the playoff is healthy entering training camp.

“Ummmmmmm, yeah, pretty much, everybody is. There’s a couple of bumps that we might not see at the start of the training camp, but I don’t want to state them at this time because if it doesn’t transpire then I don’t want to leak that somebody’s been a little bit banged up.”

Evason adds that nobody is seriously injured and Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov are ready to go. There may be a couple that miss a couple of days of practice.

30 years of Ducks hockey in Anaheim