NHL News: Complete 2024-25 NHL Preseason Schedule

2024-25 NHL Preseason Schedule

Sportsnet: The NHL preseason will get underway on September 21st and will end on October 5th.

The NHL regular season gets underway on October 4th with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils playing the Global Series and Prague, Czechia.

Preseason schedule (ET):

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Utah, at Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena), 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary (split squad) at Edmonton (split squad), 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Utah (Delta Center, Salt Lake City), 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center), 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Centre), 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Boston at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Buffalo vs. Red Bull Munich, at Munich, Germany (SAP Garden), 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, at Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena), 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, at Sudbury, Ont. (Sudbury Community Arena; Kraft Hockeyville 2024), 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at San Jose, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Utah at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Boston vs. Los Angeles, at Quebec City (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Los Angeles, at Quebec City (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Utah (Maverik Center, West Valley City), 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis, at Milwaukee, Wisc. (Fiserv Forum), 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.