NHL News: COVID List Update, Waivers, and Injury Updates

Corey Masisak: The New Jersey Devils are down to having five players on the COVID protocol list: Nathan Bastian, Nikita Gusev, Nico Hischier, Dmitry Kulikov, and Travis Zajac.

Corey Masisak: There hasn’t been any update on why Nico Hischier is on the COVID list and no update on how he’s been progressing from his injury since the team was shutdown two weeks ago.

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos is no longer on the list.

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was removed from the COVID list but forward Travis Konecny was added to the list.

Players on waivers

Chris Johnston: Players put on waivers: Alex Galchenyuk (CAR), Paul Byron (MTL), Par Lindholm (BOS), Danny Dekeyser (DET) and Gabriel Carlsson (CBJ).

Eric Engels: The Canadiens are off until Saturday. Believe Byron on waivers is to move him to the taxi squad and bank as much salary space as possible. It is not impossible that someone would claim him.

Joshua Clipperton: Though he has two years left on his contract at $3.4 million, wonder if the Ottawa Senators would consider claiming the Ottawa native.

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets are trying to get Carlsson to the AHL.

Frank Seravalli: Galchenyuk is staying in Canada until today incase a Canadian team claims him, avoiding the 14-day quarantine.

Puck Pedia: By burying Galchenyuk’s $1.05 million salary cap after the trade with the Senators, the Hurricanes have now added $1.725 million in salary cap space.

Danny Webster: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) is skating on his own. He’s going to be traveling with the team. Goaltender Alex Stalock is back on the ice in full gear.

Michael Russo: Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Mats Zuccarello will make his season debut on Tuesday.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton yesterday: “I can’t wait to play tomorrow.”

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said he doesn’t expect forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body) to play tonight. He is traveling with the team.