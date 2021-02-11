NHL News: COVID Protocol Absence List, and Injury Updates

NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence List

Renaud Lavoie: NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence List as of yesterday.

Buffalo Sabres – Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Jake McCabe, Casey Mittelstadt, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Chicago Blackhawks – Ryan Carpenter

Colorado Avalanche – Samuel Girard, Tyson Jost and Gabriel Landeskog.

Los Angeles Kings – Andreas Athanasiou and Blake Lizotte.

Minnesota Wild – Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Jonas Brodin, Ian Cole, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Brad Hunt, Marcus Johansson, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy, Jared Spurgeon, Nico Sturm and Cam Talbot.

New Jersey Devils – Nate Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Connor Carrick, Eric Comrie, Nikita Gusev, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Andreas Johnsson, Dmitry Kulikov, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Damon Severson, Yegor Sharangovich, Ty Smith, Matt Tennyson, Sami Vatanen and Travis Zajac.

Philadelphia Flyers – Justin Braun, Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim.

Vegas Golden Knights – Tomas Nosek.

Corey Masisak: Devils Kyle Palmieri and Pavel Zacha came off the COVID list yesterday. Palmieri was on the list for 10 days and Zach was on the list for 9 days.

Stephen Whyno: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that there are some players and staff who have COVID symptoms and there are others who are asymptomatic.

NHL Injury Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup last night.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that Paul Byron was a healthy scratch last night but then added: “(Byron) is very capable of playing but he’s not 100%.”

Micahel Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that Matt Dumba could begin skating next week.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that forward Artemi Panarin is dealing with a lower-body injury and is being further evaluated.

David Pagnotta: There is no timeline on when Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton and Nic Robertson could return to the lineup, but it won’t be this week.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie has missed one game with an upper-body injury. He said he is feeling better and ready to go.