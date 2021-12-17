NHL News: COVID Protocol, Canucks, Borgman, Avs, and Draft Position

In and out of COVID protocol

Frank Seravalli: The Boston Bruins placed Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and a staff member in COVID protocol.

Jimmy Murphy: One NHL source yesterday when asked if the Bruins would still be heading to Canada: “One day at a time.”

Calgary Flames: Added to the COVID list yesterday were Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington and a support staff member.

Elliotte Friedman: Colorado Avalanche added Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews to the COVID protocol list.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said they were given an option to not play last night, but they wanted to: “I just went to our players and said ‘hey, what do you guys want to do?'”

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers have placed Devin Shore in COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: The Florida Panthers put Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano in COVID protocol before last night’s game.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have placed Drew Doughty on the COVID protocol list.

Nashville Predators: Nick Cousins and assistant coach Dan Hinote were added to protocol.

* More players were added to the list below since it was published.

Sixty (60) #NHL players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the last four days. It was 58 when I started writing this Tweet, then Burakovsky & Compher got added. pic.twitter.com/gf2lz3V7wL — Melissa Burgess (@_MelissaBurgess) December 16, 2021

Smyl gets promoted, Sedin’s stay the same

Frank Seravalli: The Vancouver Canucks promoted Stan Smyl to VP of Hockey Ops. Henrik and Daniel Sedin remain advisors.

Borgman clears waivers

Chris Johnston: Andreas Borgman clears unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated.

Avs sign Burke

Colorado Avalanche: The Avs have signed Cal Burke to a one-year deal.

Peter Baugh: Burke had been on an AHL contract. His deal is two-way.

Draft position and making it to the NHL