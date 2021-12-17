NHL News: COVID Protocol, Canucks, Borgman, Avs, and Draft Position

In and out of COVID protocol
Frank Seravalli: The Boston Bruins placed Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and a staff member in COVID protocol.
- Jimmy Murphy: One NHL source yesterday when asked if the Bruins would still be heading to Canada: “One day at a time.”
Calgary Flames: Added to the COVID list yesterday were Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington and a support staff member.
Elliotte Friedman: Colorado Avalanche added Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews to the COVID protocol list.
- Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said they were given an option to not play last night, but they wanted to: “I just went to our players and said ‘hey, what do you guys want to do?'”
Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers have placed Devin Shore in COVID protocol.
Florida Panthers: The Florida Panthers put Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano in COVID protocol before last night’s game.
LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have placed Drew Doughty on the COVID protocol list.
Nashville Predators: Nick Cousins and assistant coach Dan Hinote were added to protocol.
* More players were added to the list below since it was published.
Sixty (60) #NHL players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the last four days.
It was 58 when I started writing this Tweet, then Burakovsky & Compher got added. pic.twitter.com/gf2lz3V7wL
— Melissa Burgess (@_MelissaBurgess) December 16, 2021
Smyl gets promoted, Sedin’s stay the same
Frank Seravalli: The Vancouver Canucks promoted Stan Smyl to VP of Hockey Ops. Henrik and Daniel Sedin remain advisors.
Borgman clears waivers
Chris Johnston: Andreas Borgman clears unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated.
Avs sign Burke
Colorado Avalanche: The Avs have signed Cal Burke to a one-year deal.
Peter Baugh: Burke had been on an AHL contract. His deal is two-way.
Draft position and making it to the NHL
A refresher on the hit rates by draft position for skaters (2005 to 2013). Odds of hitting on an NHLer fall off dramatically as you get into the 20s. pic.twitter.com/MShDmqj2Lp
— Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) December 16, 2021