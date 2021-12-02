NHL News: COVID Protocol, Islanders, Waivers and Devils

In and out of protocol

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been placed in NHL protocol.

Puck Pedia: Bertuzzi is unvaccinated and will be suspended without pay and his cap hit won’t count.

Andy Graziano: New York Islanders Kieffer Bellows, Zdeno Chara and Casey Cizikas remain in COVID protocol.

Andrew Gross: Islanders Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Ross Johnston are out of protocol. Coach Barry Trotz thinks that four of the five will be able to play tonight.

Islanders game a go

Curtis Pashelka: The New York Islanders and San Jose Sharks game tonight is a go. The Islanders will resume their schedule starting tonight.

Tightening protocols

TSN: In an attempt to avoid more games being postponed, the NHL is tightening their protocols according to Chris Johnston.

“No one wants to see that happen again and cases are rising around the continent. And so that mean’s no holiday parties, no charity events, no public autograph events for NHL players. Even the instruction that when it comes to their family time over the holidays, not to have too large of gatherings because of possible exposure. As for the Olympics, I think we’re going see it go right to Jan. 10 before the NHL and the NHLPA make a decision because this is very much a day-by-day type situation.”

Waivers

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres.

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs put forward Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

Devils sign 2020 first-round pick

Cap Friendly; The New Jersey Devils have signed 2020 first-round pick, 20th overall, Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.32 million AAV.

2021-22: $925,000 in the NHL and $80,000 with $400,000 in type ‘A’ perforance bonuses.

2022-23: $925,000 in the NHL and $80,000 with $400,000 in type ‘A’ perforance bonuses.

2023-24: $925,000 in the NHL and $80,000 with $400,000 in type ‘A’ perforance bonuses.

Corey Masisak: “A quick word on Devils prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin … singing the contract doesn’t guarantee he’s going to be in New Jersey or Utica next season, but the team is happy to have him signed and expects to have more input/influence on the decision.”