NHL News: COVID Protocol, Schedules, San Jose Sharks, Connor Ingram and John Chayka

Two Blackhawks added to the COVID Protocol list

NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist were added to the NHL’s COVID Absence Protocol list yesterday.

Central Division will have compressed schedules

John Shannon: The Carolina Hurricanes have had tonight’s game postponed and their game on Thursday is now in doubt.

Chris Johnston: With games being postponed in the Central Division, some teams will have compressed schedules.

Florida to play remaining 54 games in 102 days

Dallas to play remaining 54 games in 104 days

Carolina to play remaining 53 games in 100 days

Tampa to play remaining 52 games in 102 days

Sharks will be heading home soon

Kevin Kurz: Statement from the San Jose Sharks:

“We were encouraged to see new health directives issued today, which provide a roadmap to allow contact sports to resume in Santa Clara County. We are reviewing the directive in hope that we can bring our players and staff home as soon as possible. Furthermore, we will continue to offer our support to the County in their efforts against the pandemic.”

Ingram joins player assistance program

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators goaltending prospect Connor Ingram will be voluntarily joining the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Adam Vingan: The NHLPA had changed the name of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program to the Player Assistance Program.

Chayka Suspended

TSN: Darren Dreger reports that former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka has been suspended by NHL commission Gary Bettman until December 31, 2021 “for conduct detrimental to the league and game”

Chayka has multiple years remaining on his contract and the matter is related to him attempting to terminate the contract.