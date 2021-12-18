NHL News: COVID Protocol, Three Teams Shut Down, and Habs-Bruins Postponed

In and out of COVID protocol

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Alex Galchenyuk was put in COVID protocol.

Calgary Flames: Added to the COVID protocol list today were Mikael Backlund and one support staff member.

Steve Macfarlane: The only Flames players who are not in COVID protocol are Matthew Tkachuk, Blake Coleman and Mark Stone.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been put in COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Duncan Keith was put COVID protocol.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki was put in COVID protocol.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forwards John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot were put in COVID protocol. The Maple Leafs cancel practice yesterday for precautionary reasons.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza have been put in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte was put in COVID protocol. Other Canucks players still in protocol are Tucker Poolman, Luke Schenn, Brad Hunt, and Juho Lammikko.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom was placed in COVID protocol. He joins Evgeny Kuznetsov and Garnet Hathaway.

Avalanche, Panthers and Flames postponed through Christmas

NHL.com: The Colorado Avalanche have had four games postponed through December 23rd.

The Florida Panthers will have three games postponed through the 23rd.

The Calgary Flames have already had four games postponed and will have another two.

Each team is scheduled to play on December 27th.

Canadiens-Bruins postponed

NHL Public Relations: Saturday’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins has been postponed.

“The National Hockey League announced that game in Montreal between the Canadiens and Boston Bruins has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. The Canadiens will resume their regular-season schedule on Monday, Dec. 20, at the New York Islanders.”

Pierre LeBrun: “The Covid/health aspect is most important here but as an aside, from a business perspective, better to have this game later in the season with fans in the building for HRR reasons alone. Last night’s Flyers-Habs game was an HRR ouchy.”

NHL will go team-by-team

Pierre LeBrun: “The NHL/NHLPA are in steady communication, basically it’s a team by team, case by case approach trying to get through this wave while following medical counsel, and hoping to avoid a league-wide pause (that’s a last resort). Whether or not a pause can be avoided, we’ll see…”