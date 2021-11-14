NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, and Goals Saved Above Expected

In and out of COVID protocol

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes put forward Andrew Ladd on the NHL COVID protocol list.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev is out of COVID protocol and returned to the lineup last night.

Michelle Crechiolo of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin both skated yesterday and are expected to join the team today in Washington. Both have been on the COVID protocol list and have missed the past five games.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Clifford is off the COVID protocol list. Defenseman Torey Krug and goaltender Ville Husso remain on the COVID list.

Riley Sheahan put on waivers

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Riley Sheahan was put on waivers.

Earl Schwartz: “Once Sheahan clears, Seattle will have nearly $10m in cap space with a 23 man roster, plus Appleton on IR.

Before the expansion draft they talked about cap space as their biggest asset, the Kraken don’t have any meaningful way to use ~12% of it.”

Leo Komarov on unconditional waivers

Puck Pedia: New York Islanders have put Leo Komarov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Komarov carried a $3 million salary cap hit and a $2 million salary. He gave up $1.68 million to have his contract terminated.

Puck Pedia: The Islanders remove the $1.875 million cap hit that was buried in the AHL.

Their 23-man roster now has a projected cap hit of $80,013,009 and projected cap space of $2,009,676.

Avs claim Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Frank Seravalli: The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

There were several teams that had their eye on Aube-Kubel.

Highest and Lowest Goals Saved Above Expected

