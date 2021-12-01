NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Hughes Extension, Lemieux Suspended, and Brind’Amour Fined

In and out of COVID protocol

Elliotte Friedman: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed in COVID protocol.

Conor Ryan: Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that coach Cassidy only has “mild symptoms” and that Joe Sacco will take over as head coach.

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour on their current COVID situation:

“Kind of both. What can you do, right? There’s nothing you can do about it. You are holding your breath.

“Guys are testing twice a day, you don’t know what’s gonna happen. The concern is what does happen if other guys are out? You don’t have other players around. There’s a lot of questions about how it’s supposed to work. But we’ve got a group here and we gotta go try to play a game”

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci was placed in COVID protocol. The Oilers canceled their practice for precautionary reasons.

Minnesota Wild PR: Minnesota Wild forward Frederik Gaudreau is in COVID protocol.

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders could be returning to the ice today for practice this afternoon. All players and staff who test negative can return. Players in COVID protocol are not eligible to return.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson has been removed from COVID protocol.

St. Louis Blues: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak has been placed in COVID protocol.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Buffalo Sabres have placed Christian Wolanin on waivers.

Devils extend Hughes

The New Jersey Devils signed forward Jack Eichel to an eight-year, $64 million deal.

Corey Masisak: “A huge move for the franchise. If Hughes gets near his ceiling, this will be a team-friendly deal. Conversely, $64 million for a 20-year-old w/a chance to sign another big deal after it is pretty nice.”

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown.

22-23: $9 million including a $2 million signing bonus.

23-24: $8.5 million

24-25: $8.5 million

25-26: $8.5 million

26-27: $8 million

27-28: $7.5 million

28-29: $7 million

29-30: $7 million

The last four years of the deal contains a 10-team no-trade clause.

Corey Masisak: There are now 13 players who are under 25-years old and have salary cap hits over $8 million per year for 2022-23.

24 – McDavid, Matthews, Marner, Werenski, Kaprizov, Aho, Chabot

23 – McAvoy, Fox, Makar

22 – Heiskanen, B. Tkachuk

20 – J. Hughes

Jack Hughes‘ microstat card from 2020-21 gives a good glimpse at the level of talent we’re talking about here. One of the most active transition player in the league, an excellent passer, and one of the most prolific puck thieves in hockey. pic.twitter.com/EAHNGQJFXd — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 30, 2021

Lemieux was suspended five games

NHL Player Safety: Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for biting Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

Brind’Amour Fined