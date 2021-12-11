NHL News: Coyotes, League Revenue, Salary Cap, Del Zotto, Kane, and Holiday Dates

Coyotes staying according to Bettman and a Glendale beef?

Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman downplayed the concerns with the Arizona Coyotes and said there is no issue. He said again on rumors that the Coyotes could move somewhere else: “the Coyotes aren’t going anywhere.”

Katie Strang: (thread) Bettman made comments this week that the City of Glendale had an agenda with dealing with Arizona Coyotes. Asked the manager of Glendale about the comments.

“If Mr. Bettman and others want to believe that not filing 17 monthly tax returns was due to human error, then so be it.

“… as a reminder this was the same excuse the team used when they failed to pay some of their employees in a timely manner. Glendale does not have an agenda. We just want assurances that the team pay all of their obligations to the city in a timely manner …”

“Our approach is based on our actual experiences with the team. Perhaps the League will be willing to guarantee that the city is fully paid by June 30th, 2022.”

NHL revenue going up and paying off the owners

David Pagnotta: The NHL had projected revenues this year to be $4.8 billion but Bettman and Daly indicated revenue could hit $5.2 billion.

Frank Seravalli: The NHL said in three years the players $1 billion they owe the owners will be paid off. The salay cap will then be tied back into HHR and will go up drastically. Expect the rise in 2024-25.

Salary Cap to go up next year

Pierre LeBrun: Commission Bettman confirms again that the salary cap will go up $1 million for the 2022-23 season.

A change to ownership structure

John Shannon: Teams are now allowed to sell up to 30 percent stake in their teams to private firms. Individual firms are now eligible to own up to 20 percent of a team. Firms are now eligeible to have stakes in five different teams. This will allow teams to generate more cash but still allowing them to contract their teams.

Del Zotto to waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators have placed defenseman Michael Del Zotto on waivers.

The Senators signed Del Zotto this past offseason to a two-year contract with a $2 million salary cap hit. Del Zotto had six points in 10 games this season and was a -9. He had a Rel CF% of -4.20 – PuckPedia.

Kane to make his AHL debut

Curtis Pashelka: Evander Kane will make his San Jose Barracuda AHL debut today, 1:15 p/m. PST.

Cap Friendly: Important dates coming up with the Holiday Roster Freeze.