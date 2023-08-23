NHL News: Coyotes, Red Wings, Marlies, and Canadiens

The Coyotes extend their head coach

Craig Morgan: Sources say the Arizona Coyotes have extended their head coach Andre Tourigny. As mentioned before, their assistant coaches are awaiting contract extensions as well.

The Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno

Detroit Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

Max Bultman: “The last piece of offseason business for the Red Wings, and it comes in at a lower cap hit than I’d have guessed. But Veleno gets a chance to elevate his game and then up the number next summer. Important season for him”

Joe Veleno, signed 1x$0.8M by DET, is a defensive fourth line centre who forechecks and is a bit active in transition but otherwise does very little with the puck. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/a1QY6hpqFl — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 22, 2023

The Marlies sign David Farrance

David Alter of The Hockey News: The Toronto Marlies signed defenseman David Farrance to a one-year contract.

He was originally drafted by the Nashville Predaors, 92nd overall in the third round.

Lance Hornby: “Farrance, 24, played 14 games with the Chicago Wolves last year and 31 with Colorado Eagles (19 points). Victor, N.Y. native was a Hobey Baker finalist at Boston University, a third round pick of Nashville in 2017.”

Logan Mailloux NHL eligilble

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: TVA Sports Renaud Lavoie tweeted the Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux has been cleared to play if he makes the team.

“According to several sources, Logan Mailloux has received a green light to play in the NHL when he earns a job with the Montreal Canadiens, putting an end to the speculation.”

Mailloux had been playing in the OHL but is ready to go pro, He was charged with “defamation and offensive photography” under Swedish law.