NHL News: Coyotes, Sharks, Oilers, Kings, Blues and Jets

Today’s Game

Tampa Bay Lightning – Dallas Stars 8:00 PM ET (series tied 1-1)

Sullivan goes back to being the Coyotes assistant GM

Craig Morgan: Steve Sullivan will remain with the Arizona Coyotes and will be an assistant GM according to newly named GM Bill Armstrong.

Scott Walker will be a special assistant to the GM and will assist Sullivan in running their draft. Armstrong is not allowed to take part in it as part of their agreement with the St. Louis Blues.

Boughner loses interim tag and named head coach

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks officially named Bob Boughner as their head coach and dropped the interim tag. Rocky Thompson and John Madden will be their assistant coaches.

Players loaned/assigned overseas

Ryan Pike: Calgary Flames prospect Eetu Tuulola has been assigned to Sweden but is eligible to return for training camp.

Renaud Lavoie: Edmonton Oilers prospect Raphael Lavoie signed/loaned to Vasby of the Swedish league.

Lisa Dillman: The Los Angeles Kings have loaned prospect Alex Turcotte to Eisbaren Berlin of DEL. The Kings parent company AEG owns the team.

Lisa Dillman: Kings also loaned Tyler Madden, Akil Thomas, Aidan Dudas and Jacob Ingham to Eisbaren Berlin.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have assigned forward Klim Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the KHL. He can be recalled when training camp opens.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have loaned goaltender Mikhail Berdin to SKA of the KHL. He’s eligible to return when the 2020-21 season gets underway.