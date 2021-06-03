NHL News: Draft Lottery, Ted Lindsey Award, Injury Notes, and Avalanche Streaks

NHL Draft lottery results

Buffalo Sabres Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators Chicago Blackhawks Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars New York Rangers

Ted Lindsey Award Finalists

NHLPA: Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid received the most votes from the players and are the three finalists for the Ted Lindsey Award.

NHL injury notes

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy on forward Craig Smith practicing yesterday: “He looks a lot better, that’s a good development for us. We weren’t sure, to be honest with you. But he made it through the entire practice…that’s a positive.”

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck was under evaluation yesterday and they didn’t have an update on his status.

Forward Nino Niederreiter didn’t travel with the team and is out with an upper-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom didn’t skate with the main group yesterday.

Mollie Walker: Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that both Michael Dal Colle and Wahlstrom are skating and ‘getting closer’ but remain day-to-day.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin on his injury in Game 6: “It’s frustrating. You take pride in looking after yourself and preventing those types of injuries. It’s just a little groin issue that should heal up no problem.”

Kristen Shilton: Muzzin added that he “felt a pop” when he was skating back to the bench.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs forward John Tavares: “Personally from the injury, I’m doing really well and continuing to progress. I feel very fortunate considering what I went through, the traumatic nature of the injury. I haven’t seen it myself, just seen a few images.”

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has sports hernia surgery last week and is expected to have a five-week recovery period.

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner didn’t dress for last night’s game. He wasn’t at their optional morning skate and had been labeled a game-time decision by coach Pete DeBoer.

Forward Mattias Janmark missed last night’s game and is considered day-to-day. He was injured after a hit from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said they won’t know the status of defenseman Dylan DeMelo until sometime today.

Maurice doesn’t think that forward Paul Stastny will be out long-term.

Avs streaks

Mikko Rantanen has collected at least one point in each of his last 16 playoff games dating to the 2020 postseason. Only five different players in NHL history have recorded a longer point streak that spanned multiple playoff years. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/0YNzFoVsbS pic.twitter.com/TSLPqTU5ow — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2021

The @Avalanche improved to 6-0 to start the 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs. Only two teams in the last 30 years have posted a longer win streak to start a playoff year.#NHLStats: https://t.co/0YNzFoVsbS pic.twitter.com/qJFTUDL1VL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2021