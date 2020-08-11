NHL News: Draft Order, COVID Testing Results, Player Notes, Average Age, and the Hockey Hall of Fame

2020 NHL Draft Order

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Statement on COVID testing results

NHL: The National Hockey League COVID-19 testing results statement.

“The NHL completed the second week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 7,245 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 2 through August 8. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”

Player Notes

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and forward David Pastrnak were both “unfit to participate” yesterday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy yesterday said they “expect they’ll be on the ice tomorrow.”

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres restricted free agent winger Dominik Kahun is skating with his former team in Munich, EHC Munchen.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Dougie Hamilton: “I’m hopeful for sure (on Hamilton playing). We’ll know a lot today. … If he says he can go, he’s going to go.”

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness yesterday when asked if Ben Bishop and Tyler Seguin will be ready for Game 1: “Everyone is healthy, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension worth $874,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman‘s status for Game 1 will be decided today.

Vegas Golden Knights: GM Kelly McCrimmon on Max Pacioretty: “We’re pleased to enter the playoffs in full health. Max Pacioretty came to Edmonton a week ago, spent time quarantining, and we expect him to be back in our lineup for Game 1.”

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reiden said that defenseman John Carlson was on the ice for their optional practice yesterday and added: “He seems to be taking steps in the right direction here.”

Ages of projected lineups for the 16 playoff teams

CapFriendly Depth Charts: Average ages from projected game lineups.

CBJ – 25.9

CHI – 26.4

CAR – 26.7

COL – 27.0

VAN – 27.1

CGY – 27.2

PHI – 27.3

MTL – 27.3

TBL – 28.1

BOS – 28.3

STL – 28.3

ARZ – 28.3

VGK – 28.4

DAL – 28.5

WSH – 28.6

NYI – 29.2

Hockey Hall of Fame postponed

Kelly Masse: Statement from Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald.