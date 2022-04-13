NHL News: Ducks, Avalanche, Sharks, Jets-Kraken Postponed, and Kreider Scores His 50th

Eakins to return behind the Ducks bench next year

Anaheim Ducks: Head coach Dallas Eakins had his club option for next season picked up.

Anaheim Ducks: GM Pat Verbeek: “Dallas has done this job under difficult circumstances and deserves the opportunity to continue coaching this team. We are pleased he will be returning and look forward to a promising 2022-23 season.”

Avs sign Wyatt Aamodt

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have signed Minnesota State captain Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year, entry-level deal that kicks in next year. He’ll sign an ATO with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) for the remainder of the season.

Thomas Bordeleau get an ATO

San Jose Barracuda: The Barracuda have signed forward Thomas Bordeleau to an ATO.

Jets-Kraken game postponed

NHL Public Relations: Statement from the NHL for postponing tonight’s Seattle Kraken game in Winnipeg.

” game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre has been postponed due to expected extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg beginning today. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m. CT. The decision to postpone the games at this time was made in order to minimize the potential disruption to the regular-season schedule in the event the severe weather that is expected to hit the Winnipeg area were not only to force cancellation of game, but also prevents timely and necessary post-game travel, including, specifically, the Jets’ ability to travel for their game in Florida on Friday, April 15th.”

Chris Kreider hits the 50 goal mark

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider scores his 50th goal of the season.

“To be honest, I’m kind of glad it’s over because I think it was on other people’s minds. We’ve got a lot of really good guys in that room who were pulling for me. Unbelievable teammates… I could feel guys looking for me.”

