NHL News: Dylan Strome Signs Extension in Washington

The Washington Capitals announced they have signed Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $25 million.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE STROME‼️ The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2023

Strome’s new contract carries a salary cap hit of $5 million.

News: Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. AAV of $5 million. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 3, 2023

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan: “Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization. We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”

In the 2022 offseason, Strome, a restricted free agent, did not receive a qualifying offer from the Chicago Blackhawks and thus hit the open market. The Capital signed him to a one-year deal as insurance at the center position as Nicklas Backstrom underwent double hip surgery.

Dylan Strome, signed to a 5x$5M extension by WSH, is a second line playmaking centre with a fairly well-rounded game. Not a very fast skater and as a result draws very few penalties. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/m9m1HzpiJk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 3, 2023

Strome has produced as the Capitals second line center and is being rewarded. This season with the Capitals, Strome has recorded 36 points (11 goals and 25 assists) in 52 games. Strome also ranks second on the Capitals in assists, third in points and power-play points (14) and fourth in goals.

The third overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft has played for three teams in his NHL career, the Coyotes, the Chicago Blackhawks, and now the Capitals. During the 2018-19 season, Strome was part of the trade from Arizona to Chicago for Nick Schmaltz.

In Chicago, Strome was reunited with his former junior teammate Alex DeBrincat. There he set a career-high in points with 57 (20 goals and 37 assists) in 78 games with Arizona and Chicago that season. Strome hit a career-high 22 goals during the 2021-22 season in Chicago.

Through his 325 games in the NHL with the Capitals, Coyotes and Blackhawks, Strome has recorded 206 points (78 goals and 128 assists).

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet mentioned Dylan Strome’s name on his 32 Thoughts Podcast about a month ago. The Capitals liked what he brought to the table as he found a home in Washington. Strome was one of 13 free agents the Capitals had to give contracts to for the next season.

Now he is off the board and making exactly what he should be making had he hit the open market.