NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Oilers sign Tullio to entry-level deal

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2020 5th round pick, 126th overall, Tyler Tullio to a three-year entry-level contract.

He’ll have an $843,333 salary cap hit and an AAV of $853,333.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $85,000 signing bonus and $15,000 for games played.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $85,000 signing bonus and $15,000 for games played.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, and a $85,000 signing bonus

Bergevin on Kotkaniemi offer sheet and the Dvorak trade

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that would have been on vacation but then the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer forced him to cancel his plans.

“Somewhere, Tom Dundon must be doubly pleased with this information.”

Eric Engels: Bergevin on the offer sheet: “Would we have loved to have kept him? Of course. But not at $6.1M and not with Christian Dvorak available to us.”

NHL.com: Bergevin:

“In case, getting that offer sheet, you know, kind of put us in a position where we had to make a decision earlier that we would have liked to,” Bergevin said Monday. “That’s why the bridge contract was where we were going to go with this young player at the time. “… At the end of the day, we really like the acquisition of Christian Dvorak, who we were able with one of those draft picks to go get this young center to help the organization for several years since he is signed, from our point of view, to a good salary cap that fits in well in the organization’s structure.”

Blain Potvin: Bergevin: “Waddell did call about KK, but the offer sheet value (1st and 3rd) was more palatable”

Kotkaniemi on the offer sheet

NHL.com: Jesperi Kotkaniemi on signing the offer sheet.