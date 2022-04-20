NHL News: Evander Kane Grievance, Aatu Raty, Johnny Gaudreau, and Guy Lafleur

Evander Kane grievance

Pierre LeBrun: It will take a second for Evander Kane’s grievance for having his contract terminated by the Sharks to be heard. A date has not been set.

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Kane’s $23 million grievance hearing needs another day and it won’t be soon.

“The takeaway from that is that this is not going to be settled quickly. At some point here, timing will become an important factor because that is a large amount of money that is obviously important to Kane on a personal level, but the Sharks could wind up with potentially a cap charge coming out of this and will want to have that all clarified long before they’re making decisions in July about the future of their team.

They had the hearing, the arbitrator has heard what’s gone on, but it sounds like there’s more work to be done and sounds like we’re talking months rather than weeks in terms of when a settlement is reached.”

Raty to make his AHL debut

Jon Lane: New York Islanders Aatu Raty has been assigned to the Bridgeport of the AHL and will make his North American debut.

85 even strength points for Johnny Gaudreau

Darren Hayes: Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau became the 18th NHL player to record 85 or more even-strength points in a season.

Gretzky x12

Bossy x3

Lafleur x3

Stastny x3

Trottier x3

Dionne x2

Esposito x2

Kurri x2

Lemieux x2

Yzerman x2

Coffey

Gaudreau

Goulet

Hodge

Hull

Jagr

Nicholls

Shutt

Canadiens statement on Guy Lafleur

Montreal Canadiens: Statement about Guy Lafleur.

“The affection that Quebecers have for Guy Lafleur is profound, and we understand that people are concerned about his current state of health. However, we ask everyone to please respect the privacy of Guy and his family. No further comment will be made at this time.