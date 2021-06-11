NHL News: Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes, Penguins, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Leafs, and Hart Finalists

DeBoer and the Golden Knights off to the Conference Finals again

Greg Harvey: Franchises making it to the Conference Finals.

Vegas Golden Knights – 3 times in 4 seasons.

Panthers, Predators, Wild, Coyotes, Jets, & Blue Jackets – 5 times in 151 seasons combined.

Kevin Kurz: This will be the fourth time in the past six seasons that head coach Pete DeBoer has made it to the Conference Finals.

NHL Injury Notes

Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask may require surgery.

“There may be surgery, there may not,” Cassidy said. “So that’ll be his decision and the medical staff’s decision.”

Rask said he will talk about his injury after their exit meeting in a couple of days.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck said that he had a sprained MCL and added that “nothing too serious.”

Cory Lavalette: Trocheck added that he doesn’t require surgery and just a couple of weeks of rest.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Goaltender Casey DeSmith had surgery yesterday to repair a bilateral core muscle injury. Recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.

Blue Jackets hire a head coach

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have named Brad Larsen to be their head coach. He’s been their assistant coach for the past seven seasons. He signed a three-year deal.

Haas back to Switzerland

Swiss Hockey News: Edmonton Oilers free agent forward Gaetan Haas has signed a five-year deal with EHC Biel.

Marincin off to the Czech League

Kyle Cushman: A report from isportblesk.cz has Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA defenseman Martin Marincin signing with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech League.

World Junior Championship host Countries

Gord Miller: The tentative schedule for Countries to host the World Junior Championships.

2022 Canada (Edmonton/Red Deer)

2023 Russia (Novosibirsk/Omsk)

2024 Sweden (Gothenburg)

2025 Canada

2026 USA

2027 Canada

2028 Finland

2029 Czech

2030 Canada

2031 USA

2032 Russia

2033 Canada

Hart Trophy Finalists

NHL PR: Hart Memorial Trophy finalists Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) and Connor McDavid (Oilers).

Hart nominations are out. 1. Connor McDavid was next-level this year. The best offensively, the best on the powerplay, put up historic point totals… let’s not overthink this. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Vtwzen4qiu — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 10, 2021