NHL News: Golden Knights, Lightning, Avalanche, and the Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have hired Bruce Cassidy to be their head coach.

Danny Webster: Cassidy after being hired by the Golden Knights: “I am excited to join an organization that shares my commitment to winning and can’t wait to get to work with the talent that has been assembled in Vegas.”

Will Brayden Point be able to go?

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that “there’s a chance” that forward Brayden Point is able to play in Game 1.

If he’s not ready to go tonight, they “really anticipate” that he’ll be ready for Game 2.

Joe Smith: Point on if he’ll be able to go tonight: “It’s a feel thing. You’ve got to make sure that when you come back you’re going to help the team.”

Joe Smith: After watching Point yesterday at practice, it feels like he will be ready to go.

Darcy Kuemper is ready to go, but will he get the nod?

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on goaltender Darcy Kuemper: “Darcy is 100% healthy now”

Stephen Whyno: Both Kuemper and Pavel Francouz have said that they haven’t even been told who will start Game 1.

Will Cogliano and Kadri be ready?

Renaud Lavoie: Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano was on the ice for the Avs optional skate yesterday but forward Nazem Kadri wasn’t.

Can Pat Maroon win four in a row?

Pat Maroon is in the #StanleyCup Final for the fourth time in as many years and is looking to come home with his FOURTH championship. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Hiv9ai3h41 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 14, 2022

Stanley Cup Final preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

with @hayyyshayyy The team to beat vs. the team that can’t be beat. It’s the best Cup final matchup in years and should be a series for the ages. https://t.co/keWwyte0Xc pic.twitter.com/vFN2sAqkHK — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) June 14, 2022

