NHL News: Golden Knights, Avalanche, and Injury Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights reclaim Raphael Lavoie

Jason Greger: The Vegas Golden Knights reclaimed Raphael Lavoie and he is eligible to be sent to the AHL because no other team put in a claim on him.

Chris Johnston: Lavoie’s waiver week.

Oct. 6: Placed on waivers by Edmonton

Oct. 7: Claimed on waivers by Vegas

Oct. 8: Placed on waivers by Vegas

Oct. 9: Claimed on waivers by Edmonton

Oct. 10: Placed on waivers by Edmonton

Oct. 11: Claimed on waivers by Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche claim goaltender off waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Colorado Avalanche claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off of waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Goalie usage in the next CBA

Pierre LeBrun: “No easy answer but one thing I continue to wonder about as the evolution of goalie usage continues in the NHL, does the next CBA need to address a more liberalized access to each organization’s No. 3 goalie? Loosening of the cap to carry 3 goalies or changing waivers for No. 3 goalies? The league and GMs chatted about this last March but no clear answer. Obviously the NHLPA’s input on this is important.”

NHL Injuries

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka (concussion) skated with the team for the third straight day.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin will miss tonight and Monday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque was on the ice but didn’t practice yesterday.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that they are hopeful that Bourque could play this weekend. He’s dealing with a lower-body injury.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury, Defenseman Justin Holl was recalled.

David Pagnotta: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov could be out week-to-week with a bad ankle sprain. Have heard that he may have dodged a serious injury.

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators reassigned goaltender Matt Murray, a good sign that Juuse Saros is ready to return.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey. Forward Jimmy Vesey (lower-body) was skating on his own.

Jackie Spiegel: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler is day-to-day.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks injured group of Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Thomas Bordeleau and Lucas Carlsson were all on the ice again yesterday.

Sheng Peng: Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini status for today is not known.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Alexandre Texier is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was back at practice after missing a couple of days due to personal/family reasons.