NHL News: Lightning-Canes Postponed, Waivers, and Injury Updates

Lightning-Hurricanes postponed

Frank Seravalli: The NHL has postponed the Tampa Bay Lightning’s home opener on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes because of Hurricane Milton.

On Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Placed on waivers yesterday were Raphael Lavoie (Oilers), Spencer Smallman (Capitals) and Kaapo Kahkonen (Jets).

Chris Johnson: Lavoie is on waivers for the third time in five days. “Lavoie was claimed by VGK on Monday, reclaimed by EDM on Wednesday and finds himself back on the wire now because the #oilers need him to clear in order to send him to the AHL.”

Mike McIntyre: “The #NHLJets have placed G Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers, and not G Eric Comrie as many (including me) suspected. It does allow the club to bank a bit more cap space. Comrie makes $825 K, Kahkonen $1 million. We’ll find out tomorrow if Kahkonen makes it to the #MBMoose.”

NHL Injuries

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka wasn’t ready to go last night.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska said that forward Kevin Rooney was doing well and is considered day-to-day.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner had shoulder surgery yesterday.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that Jenner is likely out until March. Jenner is targeting the outdoor game on March 1st.

Waddell on defenseman Dmitri Voronkov: “I’d be surprised if he’s not back before the end of next month.”

Robby Stanley: Dallas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice after the game last night on Aleksander Barkov: “He’s going to get looked at here tonight and probably tomorrow as well.”

Aleksander Barkov leaves the ice with assistance after being sent into the boards on Tim Stutzle‘s empty-net goal. pic.twitter.com/wuN8Xnwlob — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2024

Max Miller: St. Louis Blues forward Alexandre Texier missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Thomas Bordeleau were all on the ice skating

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson has missed the past couple of practices for personal/family reasons.