NHL News: Halak and Hoglander Added To Protocol List, Schedule Changes, Waivers and Signings

Halak tests positive, Hoglander added to Protocol list

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Jaroslav Halak has tested positive for COVID

Scott Brown: NHL’s COVID Protocol related absence list

Boston Bruins – Jaroslav Halak

Los Angeles Kings – Matt Roy

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia

Ottawa Senators – Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto

Vancouver Canucks – Travis Boyd, Jalen Chatfield, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Hoglander, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, and Brandon Sutter

Three changes to the NHL schedule

NHL Media: Schedule changes:

Game #638, Edmonton at Ottawa, scheduled for April 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. ET

Game #849, Edmonton at Calgary, scheduled for May 7, is now scheduled for Saturday, April 10, at 10 p.m. ET

Game #483, Boston at Buffalo, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, is now scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET

Waivers

Chris Johnston: The Chicago Blackhawks put Lucas Wallmark on waivers. The Dallas Stars put Tanner Kero on waivers.

Panthers extend Marchment

George Richards: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Mason Marchment to a one-year contract extension. He was acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Denis Malgin.

Puck Pedia: Marchment’s extension is for $800,000 and is a one-way deal. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Avs sign Clurman

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have signed Nate Clurman to a two-year, entry-level contract. He’ll report to Colorado (AHL).