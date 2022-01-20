NHL News: Halfway Point, Fines and Suspension, Waivers, and In and Out of Protocol

Halfway Point

Puck Pedia: Yesterday was the halfway point of the 2021-22 season from a salary cap prespective – day 100 out of 200.

“Any player acquired would have 50% of their annual cap hit with the old team and 50% with the new team. A $5M cap hit player counts $2.5M towards a new (non LTIR) team .”

Busy schedule for the Islanders

Kevin Kurz: Starting with Friday’s New York Islanders game, they will play their final 50 games of the season in 99 days.

Fines and suspension

NHL Player Safety: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended for two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

NHL Player Safety: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin.

NHL Player Safety: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Phillip Danault has be fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Brayden Point.

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Detroit Red Wings claim Gemel Smith. Edmonton Oilers William Lagesson clears waivers.

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have put Colton White on waivers. The Ottawa Senators have placed Dillon Heatherington of waivers.

In COVID protocol

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Ryan Dzingel has been placed in COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Gustav Forsling has been placed in COVID protocol.

San Jose Sharks PR: Forward Rudolfs Balcers has been put in protocol.

Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender Antoine Bibeau has entered COVID protocol.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs Justin Holl and Ondrej Kase remain in Arizona in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

David Dwork: Florida Panthers goaltender Jonas Johansson is out of COVID protocol.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been removed from COVID protocol.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere has been removed from COVID protocol.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese and goaltender Casey DeSmith are out of COVID protocol.

San Jose Sharks PR: Forward Alexander Barabanov is out of protocol.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is out of protocol and should be in the lineup on Friday.