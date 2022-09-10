NHL News: Harrington, Vesey, DeKeyser, De Haan, Aston-Reese, Sanderson , Stone and Thornton

Harrington to the Sharks on a PTO

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a PTO.

Vesey to the Rangers on a PTO

DeKeyser to the Canucks on a PTO

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed defenseman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO.

The Canucks have signed Danny DeKeyser to a PTO pic.twitter.com/piQjw4bDnb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 9, 2022

De Haan to the Hurricanes on a PTO

Aston-Reese to the Maple Leafs on a PTO

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a PTO.

James Mirtle: “Aston-Reese had other options, so it’s a good sign for the Leafs he chose them for camp. They don’t have a ton of cap space, but there is opportunity still up front for a strong defensive player like him.”

The Maple Leafs have signed Zach Aston-Reese to a PTO. pic.twitter.com/vtpSNbbw4d — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 9, 2022

Jake Sanderson cleared for camp

Adam Kimelman: Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Sanderson said that his injured hand has fully healed and that he has been cleared to take part in training camp.

Mark Stone could be ready for the start of the season

FOX Sports Las Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that forward “Mark Stone is in town and is skating” and that “our expectation is he will be available for the start of the season.”

Joe Thornton is back in San Jose

Corey Masisak: Joe Thorton has moved his family back to San Jose while he figures out what’s next. He’s been at the Sharks Ice this month skating and hanging out.

Asked someone who is with the Sharks about Thorton, and they said: “He has no official role with the organization at this time.”