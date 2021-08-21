NHL News: Henrik Lundqvist Retires, Chris Pronger Jersey Night,

Henrik Lundqvist Retires

The increasing likelihood of Henrik Lundqvist retiring did not catch that many people off-guard but clearly hit people a certain way.

Henrik Lundqvist: This was not a hasty decision by Lundqvist. There were the two simple words that reverberated.

“It’s time”.

Sometimes, it is all that ever needs to be said. Lundqvist did retire on Friday after a storied career with the New York Rangers. The goalie signed with the Washington Capitals last season.

He never played with Washington due to a heart condition. Lundqvist wanted to thank anyone and everyone. From coaches to players and especially his parents, the Swedish goaltender was gracious in a way that made this retirement a little different from the others.

The former New York Ranger took time to salute all fans of hockey. His love of the game can never, ever be disputed. His passion for his teammates spoke volumes as well.

Lundqvist won 459 games (6th all-time) in 887 games started for the New York Rangers. He won a gold medal for Sweden in the 2006 Winter Olympics over Canada. Though the goaltender never won the Stanley Cup, he did make the 2014 Final against the Los Angeles Kings.

New York Rangers: About an hour after Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement, the New York Rangers declared there would be a jersey retirement night for the iconic former New York goaltender and his No. 30 sweater.

When will his jersey retirement be? The likelihood is that it happens later during the 2021-22 season. The Rangers, as a team and organization were appreciative and grateful for what Henrik Lundqvist brought to the team throughout his career.

It is safe to say when a date is announced, the game will quickly sell out. Thanks for the memories Henrik Lundqvist. You were an incredible goaltender in the net. Off the ice, you were an even better person. May retirement guide you well.

Chris Pronger to Get Jersey Retired by St. Louis

St. Louis Blues: For Chris Pronger and the St. Louis Blues, the time has come.

St. Louis announced on Friday that their former captain will have his No. 44 retired to the rafters.

January 17th, 2022 will be the date as the St. Louis Blues are home that night as they face the Nashville Predators.

The defenseman became a captain for the Blues and spent nine years in St. Louis before getting traded to the Edmonton Oilers. Pronger will become the eighth player in St. Louis to have his jersey retired.

Rick Jeanneret to Retire After 2021-22 season

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: The Buffalo Sabres announced that will be the last season of Rick Jeanneret’s career.

Jeanneret has called 51 years of hockey games for the Buffalo Sabres. He will do 20 games this year as he continued to pare his schedule down in a transition towards retirement.

His “May Day” call is one of the most recognizable hockey calls in the history of the sport.

Calgary Flames Sign Juuso Valimaki and Nikita Zadorov

CapFriendly: The Calgary Flames worked on their defense on Friday as they signed Jusso Valimaki to a two-year deal worth $1.55 million AAV.

The first year will pay him $1.1 million and the second will pay him $2 million. Valimaki will again be a restricted free agent at the end of this deal.

Calgary Flames: The Calgary Flames avoided arbitration with Nikita Zadorov as they settled for a one-year $3.75 million contract on Friday. The defenseman will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.