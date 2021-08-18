NHL News: Hockey Sponsorships Connect Brands To Fans

Sports and sponsorship go together as naturally as burgers and fries; turn on the TV, and whatever game you’re watching, you’re bound to notice some adverts too. Whether it’s the hoardings, the shirts, or billboards, the sponsors’ names are clearly visible in sports from all over the world.

Some industries have historically been more active in sponsorship, and the trends for this have changed over time. For example, cigarette brands were historically very prominent in sports advertising, but that’s no longer the case.

NHL is one of the most popular sports in North America and Canada; and has just announced a new hookup with a leading betting brand. But why do companies opt to sponsor sports, and what benefit can be gained from being visible in the NHL?

Why Companies Sponsor Sports

A broad and diverse range of companies sponsor sports, and the connection isn’t always obvious. Why would a bank sponsor a football team or an airline give their name to a stadium? There are lots of reasons.

The first is very simple: companies want their brand to be at the forefront of your mind. When you think of a bank, an airline, or other services, they want you to think of them first. By having a prominent sponsorship and ensuring that the audience sees their brand name regularly, a customer is much more likely to think of their brand before their competitors.

Not all types of sponsorship in sports appeals to the subconscious; some are much more direct. Companies choose sports to sponsor when they match with their client base. For example, NHL games are great for the whole family to watch together. So when you’re next booking that family holiday, you might want to use the airline whose name you know and trust. You might even show them some loyalty simply because they sponsor the team you support.

Reconnecting Through Shared Interests

Some types of companies are much more closely aligned to sports than others; casinos and betting companies are the perfect examples. Many people enjoy betting on sport, so having a betting company as a sponsor is a natural match.

As well as the regular season, the League has the prestigious Stanley Cup, a competition that reaches millions of viewers all around the world. Most people who bet on sports events are primarily sports fans. Therefore, by sponsoring the NHL or the Stanley Cup, betting companies will have the chance to reach new punters globally.

Sponsorships with betting companies are very lucrative for clubs, so fans will generally view the deals favorably. This provides an opportunity for betting firms to build solid relations with the audience, being viewed as “on their side”.

Many of these sponsorships are multi-year agreements. This allows the betting company to capitalize on a long-term arrangement, giving them the competitive edge and making them appealing to their target customer.