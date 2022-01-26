NHL News: I Am Iron Man, Canucks, Flyers, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Keith Yandle – I am Iron Man

Philadelphia Flyers: Defenseman Keith Yandle sets the NHL record for most consecutive games placed with 965.

“ARIZONA/PHOENIX (448)

FLORIDA PANTHERS (371)

NEW YORK RANGERS (103)

FLYERS (43 – includes tonight)

YEARS: 12 (10 months)

MONTHS: 154 months

WEEKS: 669 (and 6 days)

DAYS: 4,689

AGE (NOW): 35, 4 months & 17 days

AGE (THEN): 22, 6 months & 18 days”

Passing the Iron torch. Previous record-holder Doug Jarvis shares a message for Keith Yandle after the Flyers defenseman became the @NHL‘s all-time leader in consecutive games played. pic.twitter.com/df1Dgakp0a — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 26, 2022

Allvin to be hired by the Canucks

Darren Dreger: The Vancouver Canucks will be naming Patrik Allvin as their next GM.

Flyers add to their coaching staff

Frank Seravalli: The Philadelphia Flyers will be adding John Torchetti to their coaching staff. Mike Yeo will be their head coach for the remainder of the season.

Flyers loosing streak continues

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have set a franchise record with their 13 straight game without a win. They are 0-10-3 in that span.

In COVID protocol

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have placed defenseman Erik Brannstrom in COVID protocol.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has been placed in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson has been put in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Defenseman Josh Morrissey has been put in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Antoine Roussel is out of COVID protocol.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook is out of COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Canucks forward J.T. Miller and Spencer Martin are out of protocol and played last night.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is out of COVID protocol.